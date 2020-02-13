Protective Sara Ali Khan Yells at Kartik Aaryan for Posing on Bus Roof With Injured Hand

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's first film together is releasing on Friday, February 14, and fans are too excited to watch Sartik's chemistry on screen. The actors have not left any stone unturned to promote their upcoming release, Lok Aaj Kal.

Recently, Sara got a little upset with Kartik during one of the promotion events. The duo went to a university campus to promote the movie. In a video released by Pinkvilla, Kartik is seen perching on top of a car, while Sara is telling him to get off as his hand is injured.

He still doesn't listen to her and the Kedarnath actress gets visibly upset. "You do it if you want," she says, before storming away all pissed, as the bodyguards request Kartik to get off. The video shows Kartik's right hand wrapped in a strap.

A few days ago, Kartik suffered a minor injury in his right hand while executing a stunt on Star Plus' dance reality show Dance Plus. Even after the incident, Kartik continued to attend events and promote Love Aaj Kal.

The upcoming Imtiaz Ali directorial is the reboot of the 2009 film of the same name. The original movie starred Sara's father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The upcoming romantic-drama will also see Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role.

