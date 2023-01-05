Protest Against Pathaan In Ahmedabad, Fringe Groups Tear Down SRK and Deepika Padukone's Posters

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan song Besharam Rang has been released, it has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. While several politicians and religious groups have objected to it so far, on Wednesday, fringe groups protested against the release of the film in Alpha One Mall in Vastrapur area of Ahmedabad city. In the videos that have now surfaced online, fringe groups can be seen tearing down Pathaan posters in the mall.

“There were about 10-12 people of the Bajrang Dal who went to tear off posters of Pathaan movie at the theatre inside Alpha One mall in Vastrapur. They tore the movie posters, kicked and stepped on them," Inspector of Vastrapur police station JK Dangarr said as quoted by Indian Express. The inspector also shared that around five to six protesters were also detained. However, no complaint has been filed as of now.

Meanwhile, spokesperson of Gujarat Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Hitendrasinh Rajput also added, “Bajrang Dal workers got to know that posters of Pathaan movie were put up in the theatre. So, it was a ‘pradarshan (protest)’ as they did not want the movie to be released in the theatre, and police detained them.”

For the unversed, protests against Pathaan started after its first song Besharam Rang was released in December last year. While some called it ‘vulgar’, a number of groups objected to the orange colour of Deepika’s outfit in the song. Several religious outfits urged everyone to boycott the film.

However, later, SRK talked about social media toxicity and the ‘narrowness of view’ existing on the Internet as he attended the Kolkata International Film Festival. “Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self. And it’s somewhere that negativity increases social media consumption and thereby increases its commercial value as well. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative making it divisive and destructive,” he said.

Pathaan is King Khan’s one of the most awaited movies which marks the actor’s comeback to the big screen after the 2018 movie Zero. marks the actor’s comeback to the big screen after the 2018 movie Zero. It is directed by Siddharth Anand and is backed by Yash Raj Films. Besides SRK and Deepika, Pathaan also stars John Abraham in a key role. The film will hit theatres on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

