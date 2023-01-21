Protestors Disrupt Press Conference of Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh

The Rajkumar Santoshi directed Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh is all set to hit the cinema halls on January 26. But even before its release, it has embroiled in a controversy. Recently, a press conference was organised in Mumbai, where Rajkumar Santoshi and some other crew members showcased some unseen footage and dialogues from the film. A few protesters sitting among the journalists interrupted the conference, shouting slogans in praise of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi.

The unit members standing with Rajkumar requested security personnel for help, so that the press conference can be held smoothly. A video of the protest is making rounds on social media.

The clip further shows how Rajkumar is least concerned about this protest and said that people continue to make judgments on frivolous matters. The Halla Bol director revealed that he was once said to be a Mahatma Gandhi supporter. Reason behind this opinion was that he just stood on that side of the poster where Gandhiji’s photo was printed. In a similar way, Rajkumar said that he was also accused of being a Nathuram Godse supporter as well. The director said that he is not feeling scared with these protests, and he will invite everyone from the media for lunch. He added that he will be more than happy to know everyone’s ideologies and opinions.

Speaking about his upcoming film in a recent interview with E Times, Rajkumar Santoshi said that he loves the people of this country and their judgement; and this film is made for them only. According to the filmmaker, Godse’s voice has been suppressed for 70 years. The director said that in his research, he found that Godse has never advocated violence. The filmmaker feels it is important that Godse’s voice should be heard. Rajkumar signed off by saying that anyone should form opinions only after watching the film and he feels confident about his work.

