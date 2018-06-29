English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Protests Reach Mohanlal’s House for Taking Back Dileep in Film Body
The actor was arrested on charges of conspiracy in the case related to the abduction and sexual assault of a south Indian actress in February, 2017 and later released on bail.
File photo of actor Dileep.
Kochi: The controversy over industry body AMMA's decision to take actor Dileep back in its fold refused to die down with Youth Congress and KSU workers taking out a protest march to the home of AMMA president and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal here.
They placed a wreath near the gate of his house protesting AMMA's (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) decision to take back Dileep, facing a sexual assault case, and raised slogans against Mohanlal for his silence on the issue.
The workers said this decision by AMMA, a cultural organisation, was a 'humiliation' for Kerala society.
They said they are with the actress, who was sexually assaulted in a moving car in February last year.
A group of AIYF activists had burnt the effigy of Mohanlal here over the issue on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala, which met here on Friday to discuss the Dileep issue, said they are with the actress and that the actor would not be its member till he proves his innocence in a court of law.
Dilieep had said on Thursday that he would not be an active worker of any organisation till his innocence was proved.
He made his stand clear after Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) demanded an emergency executive meeting of AMMA to discuss the issue and several state ministers attacking him and the film body.
After the February 2017 incident, Dileep had been removed from the association's primary membership.
But in a sudden move, AMMA reinstated his membership on June 24, triggering widespread protests.
The actor was arrested on charges of conspiracy in the case related to the abduction and sexual assault of a south Indian actress in February, 2017 and later released on bail.
The actress, who was assaulted, had resigned on Tuesday from AMMA with three other actors too putting in their papers to express solidarity with her.
On Thursday, while addressing through a letter, prominent actresses and WCC members Revathy, Parvathy and Padmapriya demanded that AMMA convene a meeting immediately to examine the desirability of Dileep's reinstatement.
Seven persons, including key accused 'Pulsar Suni', were arrested in connection with the case.
The actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was allegedly abducted and molested in her car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area.
Also Watch
They placed a wreath near the gate of his house protesting AMMA's (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) decision to take back Dileep, facing a sexual assault case, and raised slogans against Mohanlal for his silence on the issue.
The workers said this decision by AMMA, a cultural organisation, was a 'humiliation' for Kerala society.
They said they are with the actress, who was sexually assaulted in a moving car in February last year.
A group of AIYF activists had burnt the effigy of Mohanlal here over the issue on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala, which met here on Friday to discuss the Dileep issue, said they are with the actress and that the actor would not be its member till he proves his innocence in a court of law.
Dilieep had said on Thursday that he would not be an active worker of any organisation till his innocence was proved.
He made his stand clear after Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) demanded an emergency executive meeting of AMMA to discuss the issue and several state ministers attacking him and the film body.
After the February 2017 incident, Dileep had been removed from the association's primary membership.
But in a sudden move, AMMA reinstated his membership on June 24, triggering widespread protests.
The actor was arrested on charges of conspiracy in the case related to the abduction and sexual assault of a south Indian actress in February, 2017 and later released on bail.
The actress, who was assaulted, had resigned on Tuesday from AMMA with three other actors too putting in their papers to express solidarity with her.
On Thursday, while addressing through a letter, prominent actresses and WCC members Revathy, Parvathy and Padmapriya demanded that AMMA convene a meeting immediately to examine the desirability of Dileep's reinstatement.
Seven persons, including key accused 'Pulsar Suni', were arrested in connection with the case.
The actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was allegedly abducted and molested in her car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Viswanathan Anand Impressed by Young Praggnanandhaa's Abilities
- Gagan Narang, Jitu Rai, Mehuli Ghosh Fail to Make Asian Games Shooting Squad
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Has Been Reviewed Before Its Launch And Here is How it Will be
- Sanju: Fans Rave About Ranbir Kapoor's Portrayal of Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's Film
- POLL | Should India Stick to Same Playing XI for Second Ireland T20I or Give Rested Players a Chance?