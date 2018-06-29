Protests Reach Mohanlal’s House for Taking Back Dileep in Film Body

The controversy over industry body AMMA's decision to take actor Dileep back in its fold refused to die down with Youth Congress and KSU workers taking out a protest march to the home of AMMA president and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal here.They placed a wreath near the gate of his house protesting AMMA's (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) decision to take back Dileep, facing a sexual assault case, and raised slogans against Mohanlal for his silence on the issue.The workers said this decision by AMMA, a cultural organisation, was a 'humiliation' for Kerala society.They said they are with the actress, who was sexually assaulted in a moving car in February last year.A group of AIYF activists had burnt the effigy of Mohanlal here over the issue on Thursday.Meanwhile, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala, which met here on Friday to discuss the Dileep issue, said they are with the actress and that the actor would not be its member till he proves his innocence in a court of law.Dilieep had said on Thursday that he would not be an active worker of any organisation till his innocence was proved.He made his stand clear after Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) demanded an emergency executive meeting of AMMA to discuss the issue and several state ministers attacking him and the film body.After the February 2017 incident, Dileep had been removed from the association's primary membership.But in a sudden move, AMMA reinstated his membership on June 24, triggering widespread protests.The actor was arrested on charges of conspiracy in the case related to the abduction and sexual assault of a south Indian actress in February, 2017 and later released on bail.The actress, who was assaulted, had resigned on Tuesday from AMMA with three other actors too putting in their papers to express solidarity with her.On Thursday, while addressing through a letter, prominent actresses and WCC members Revathy, Parvathy and Padmapriya demanded that AMMA convene a meeting immediately to examine the desirability of Dileep's reinstatement.Seven persons, including key accused 'Pulsar Suni', were arrested in connection with the case.The actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was allegedly abducted and molested in her car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area.