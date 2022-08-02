Proud Aunt Saba Shares Dashing Pic of Ibrahim Ali Khan From Sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi often treats her fans and followers with unseen photos of her family members especially the kids of the Pataudi family. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle to give a shoutout to Saif’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. He is the actor’s son from his first marriage with Amrita Singh. The young star kid was working as an assistant director of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In the photo shared by Saba, Ibrahim can be seen posing with Jaya Bachchan, who plays a pivotal role in the film.

Ibrahim can be seen donning a casual tee paired with brown pants. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Proud of U Iggy.”

Karan Johar recently wrapped up his ambitious multi-starrer project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director is now all set to bring forth yet another quirky love story after a sabbatical of six years. On Monday, Karan took to Instagram to pen a wholesome note on this occasion. He even shared a wrap-up video that showed fleeting glimpses of Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and the rest of the cast and crew celebrating the feat with cakes and balloons laced with hugs and smiles. Karan’s note read, “It’s a talkie wrap on a piece of my heart…a kahani that became a journey which I will hold close to me forever! I sat in the director chair after many years and it felt like coming home.”

Touted to be a new-age romantic flick, Rocky Aur Rani will feature Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film went on floors in August 2021 with several schedules shot in Mumbai, Moscow, and Delhi. Rocky Aur Rani is expected to hit the silver screens on February 10, 2023.

