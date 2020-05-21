'Proud Boyfriend' Rohman Shawl Shares Throwback Pic of Miss Universe Sushmita Sen

On this day, 26 years ago, Sushmita Sen made India proud by clinching the Miss Universe crown. Her boyfriend Rohman Shawl celebrated the occasion by sharing throwback pictures from the time Sushmita took home the coveted title at the international beauty pageant.

Sharing that he was feeling proud of her, Rohman wrote on social media, "26 years My Jaaan (sic)." The throwback picture shows Sushmita wearing her finale outfit, while she flaunts her tiara and sash with pride. She looks simply gorgeous in her white gown for the event.

Sushmita stunned the world when she was declared Miss Universe in 1994. It was the first time when India won the title of Miss Universe. Before bringing glory for India on an international platform, Sushmita bagged the title of Miss India in the same year.

Sushmita is all set to make a comeback in acting after a decade long break with web series Aarya. The story is set against a Rajasthan backdrop and Sushmita plays the title role. In Bollywood, Sushmita was last seen in Anees Bazmee's multistarrer No Problem. In 2015, she also won critical acclaim for her role in Srijit Mukherji's Bengali art film, Nirbaak.

(With inputs from IANS)

