Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Proud Dad! R Madhavan Posts Heartwarming Note to Son for Winning 3 National Medals

R Madhavan is one proud father!

Trending Desk

Updated:July 2, 2019, 12:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Proud Dad! R Madhavan Posts Heartwarming Note to Son for Winning 3 National Medals
R Madhavan is one proud father!
Loading...

It’s quite common for dads to share the proud achievements of their kids. Be it Shah Rukh Khan sharing a post after her daughter Suhana’s graduation or R Madhavan sharing his son’s achievements, the proud dads of Bollywood are letting it out on social media. Recently, the Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actor took to Instagram to share a post for his son Vedaant who has won his first individual National medals.

Sharing a series of pictures from the championship, he wrote, “With all you Blessings, good wishes and God’s Grace... Vedaant makes us very proud again… 3 golds and 1 silver at the Junior Nationals Swim meet. His first individual National medals… Asian next... Thank you so much to GAF MUMBAI and to all at the coaches and team members.” (sic)

While one picture shows Vedaant’s swimming lap, another photo features him posing with his medals. In one of the photographs shared, by Madhavan, Vedaant is seen sharing a perfect mother-son moment with his mom while flaunting the medal.

Madhavan’s pals from Bollywood have also complimented the doting dad and the talented son on the feat. While Raj Kundra wrote, “A natural born winner,” Dia Mirza and Rohit Roy also wished the champ.

On the work front, the actor has recently turned a director with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and recently wrapped up his debut directorial. The film is a biopic based on the life of former scientist and aerospace engineer of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram