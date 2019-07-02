Proud Dad! R Madhavan Posts Heartwarming Note to Son for Winning 3 National Medals

It’s quite common for dads to share the proud achievements of their kids. Be it Shah Rukh Khan sharing a post after her daughter Suhana’s graduation or R Madhavan sharing his son’s achievements, the proud dads of Bollywood are letting it out on social media. Recently, the Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actor took to Instagram to share a post for his son Vedaant who has won his first individual National medals.

Sharing a series of pictures from the championship, he wrote, “With all you Blessings, good wishes and God’s Grace... Vedaant makes us very proud again… 3 golds and 1 silver at the Junior Nationals Swim meet. His first individual National medals… Asian next... Thank you so much to GAF MUMBAI and to all at the coaches and team members.” (sic)

While one picture shows Vedaant’s swimming lap, another photo features him posing with his medals. In one of the photographs shared, by Madhavan, Vedaant is seen sharing a perfect mother-son moment with his mom while flaunting the medal.

Madhavan’s pals from Bollywood have also complimented the doting dad and the talented son on the feat. While Raj Kundra wrote, “A natural born winner,” Dia Mirza and Rohit Roy also wished the champ.

On the work front, the actor has recently turned a director with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and recently wrapped up his debut directorial. The film is a biopic based on the life of former scientist and aerospace engineer of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Follow @News18Movies for more