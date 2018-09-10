English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Proud' Husband Abhishek Bachchan Can't Keep Calm As Aishwarya Receives Meryl Streep Award
As Aishwarya received the honour with her daughter Aaradhya, "proud" husband Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message for her.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was felicitated with Meryl Streep Award for Excellence at the first edition of Women in Film and Telivision (WIFT) India on Sunday. As the actor received the honour, along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in Washington DC, "proud" husband Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message for her.
Abhishek, who has been on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie Manmarziyaan, tweeted: "And the Mrs. is awarded the Meryl Streep award for excellence at WIFT. The little one gives her a congratulatory hug, and I look on (to the photo) a very proud husband!"
Aishwarya, too, shared a couple of pictures from the award ceremony on her official Instagram.
Holding the award in one of the pictures, Aishwarya wrote: "A Heartfelt THANK YOU to ALL my well-wishers from India & All around the world, for being my Inspiration and Strength. God Bless and all my love too." (sic)
Talking about the awards, which have been named after iconic Hollywood actor Meryl Streep, WIFT India founding president Petrina D’Rozario told ANI, “Whether it is her extraordinary body of work or her charitable endeavours, Ms. Streep is an inspiration for all. Our aim is to encourage others to think outside the norm of gender-based hiring practices and give females of all nationalities an equal chance to vie in fields dominated by men.”
On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will next star in Gulab Jamun with Abhishek.
Talking about the awards, which have been named after iconic Hollywood actor Meryl Streep, WIFT India founding president Petrina D’Rozario told ANI, “Whether it is her extraordinary body of work or her charitable endeavours, Ms. Streep is an inspiration for all. Our aim is to encourage others to think outside the norm of gender-based hiring practices and give females of all nationalities an equal chance to vie in fields dominated by men.”
On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will next star in Gulab Jamun with Abhishek.
