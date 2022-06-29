Proud Masi Parineeti Chopra Calls Priyanka Chopra's Baby 'The Most Beautiful in the World', Watch Viral Video

Parineeti Chopra is all heart for her niece Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Her sister Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their baby through surrogacy this year. Talking about the same in an interview, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress called her the most beautiful baby in the world. In the video which is going viral now, Parineeti says, “Oh my god. Of course, she is the most beautiful baby in the world. They (Priyanka and Nick) had shared her journey. She had a bit of a rough start but she is healthy now. She’s a beautiful baby. I don’t want to talk much about her but she is my little baby.”

Watch the video:

Priyanka and Nick announced the birth of their baby in January this year. Their baby was under supervision as she was a premature baby. On Mother’s Day, Priyanka shared, “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently working on Citadel with Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden in the lead. The series is backed by the Russo Brothers of the Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame fame. Apart from that, she will also be making her Bollywood comeback with the film Jee Le Zaraa which also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Next, she has It’s All Coming Back to Me in the pipeline.

Parineeti, on the other hand, was last seen in the film Saina. She will next be seen in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher. Apart from that, she has Ribu Dasgupta’s yet-untitled film in the pipeline.

