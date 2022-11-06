'Proud Nana' Karan Johar Pens Heartfelt Note for Alia-Ranbir's Baby, Says 'Heart is Full of Love'

Karan Johar’s love and admiration for Alia Bhatt is no secret. He has been extremely vocal about how much he cares and looks out for the actress. So when Alia became a mother, it is only natural that KJo will feel like a ‘proud nana (grandfather)’. The filmmaker, who launched Alia with his film Student of the Year, took to social media to share a photo with her and her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor and penned the most adorable note. In the hazy photo, the trio can be seen all smiles as they pose for the camera.

Sharing the photo, Karan wrote, “My heart is full of love…. Welcome to the world baby girl… you have so much love waiting for you….. I love you @aliaabhatt and RK!! To the moon and back!!!! So this makes me a proud Nana!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Take a look at the post:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April this year and announced their pregnancy in June. Karan Johar, in one of his interviews, expressed that he was moved to tears when he got to know about Alia’s pregnancy. Talking to Siddharth Kanan, he said, “I think Alia and I just make each other cry. I see a lot of hate for the relationship both of us share like, online when I look. I don’t know why people get so annoyed. I’m allowed to love somebody from my heart.”

He further added, “She’s the first person I felt parental about. She’s the first person I felt like I had a parental instinct for. I love her and the country knows she’s one of our finest actors. I have a tremendous amount of love, respect and admiration and I’m allowed to say what I want about her. So, if I cry at her good news and I really feel good then I’m allowed to. I’m like a parent to her. Why should I be pretending for optics? I genuinely love her and I want to say it all the time.”

Alia will be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial comeback, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, with Ranveer Singh.

