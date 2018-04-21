English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Proud of Being part of Bharat: Sunil Grover
Sunil Grover is reportedly playing the role of Salman's friend in the film.
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Comedian-actor Sunil Grover, who has bagged a role in superstar Salman Khan starrer Bharat, says he is proud to be a part of the project.
The film's director Ali Abbas Zafar welcomed Sunil to the film's cast, headlined by Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra.
"Welcome Sunil Grover to 'Bharat'," Zafar tweeted.
Welcome @WhoSunilGrover to #Bharat :)— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) April 21, 2018
Sunil replied: "Thank you sir for giving me the visa. I am so proud of being part of this project."
Thank you Sir for giving me the Visa. I am so proud of being part of this project🙏 https://t.co/n9fpcZiMa6— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 21, 2018
Bharat is scheduled to release on Eid 2019. Grover is reportedly playing the role of Salman's friend in the film.
The film is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film "Ode to My Father".
It is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, will release on Eid 2019.
