'Proud of Shah Rukh Khan' Trends As Pathaan Actor's Foundation Donates Money To Mother of Delhi's Kanjhawala Case

Shah Rukh Khan is called ‘King Khan’ for a reason. The actor is widely loved by all and never fails to leave his fans even more impressed with his kind gestures. On Sunday too, ‘Proud of Shah Rukh Khan’ was trending on Twitter as fans hailed the Pathaan actor for donating money to the victim’s mother in Delhi’s brutal hit-and-run Kanjhawala case.

“The number 1 charitable actor in the world," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user shared, “It’s India’s and Indians’ responsibly to protect..defend and Fight for @iamsrk This man has done unimaginable works for our n for our ppl! Whole world knows and respect Us by His Name."

It’s India’s and Indians responsibly to protect..defend and Fight for @iamsrkThis man has done unimaginable works for our n for our ppl!Whole world knows and respect Us by His Name.. Pathaan On 25 jan PROUD OF SHAH RUKH KHAN pic.twitter.com/i1RxbOYUiI — ʙᴏɪ (@SRKs_Shazz02) January 8, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian to be awarded with 3 international charity awards - CRYSTAL, UNESCO, WEBIT. He has always came forward when nation needed him most.!PROUD OF SHAH RUKH KHAN pic.twitter.com/OnCoTjo9qK — शाहरुख खान का फैन (@the_og_daku) January 8, 2023

Wo Kal Bhi Bure Time Par Sabse Agey Tha Aur Aj bhi Hai PROUD OF SHAH RUKH KHAN pic.twitter.com/uZhTJTMBtW — PrinceloveSrk(FAN) (@princelovesrk) January 8, 2023

Several social media users also shared a throwback video of SRK from an interview where he talked about his charity work and said, “I don’t have big agenda. I have a simple agenda where I believe I should help people and I should do it without making it a cause." “I do but I don’t like talking about it," the superstar added.

I dont like to talk about the charity, I Do - SRKUnnecessary hate for SRK. this shd not happen. Lets show them PROUD OF SHAH RUKH KHANpic.twitter.com/bOPjm3i4JV — Javed (Fan) (@JoySRKian_2) January 8, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation also shared a statement sharing details about donations to Anjali’s mother. “Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation donates an undisclosed amount to the family of Anjali Singh. Anjali, a 20-year-old, lost her life in a brutal hit-and-run that took place in Delhi’s, Kanjhawala. Anjali was the sole breadwinner of the family consisting of her mother and siblings. The aid by Meer foundation aims to help the family, especially the mother with her health issues while providing adequate relief to Anjali’s siblings,” the statement read.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited movie, Pathaan. The film marks the actor’s comeback to the big screen after the 2018 movie Zero. It is directed by Siddharth Anand and is backed by Yash Raj Films. Besides SRK and Deepika, Pathaan also stars John Abraham in a key role. The film will hit theatres on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Besides Pathaan, SRK also has two other biggies in his pipeline - Jawan and Dunki.

