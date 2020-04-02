Proud Raftaar Shares Post for Sister Who's in the Frontline to Fight Coronavirus

Rapper Raftaar has always earned praises for singing fast speed raps. This time the rapper has not caught attention with his rap, but a post written in the honour of his sister, who is on the frontline in the fight again coronavirus.

Sharing a picture of his sister on Instagram, Raftaar wrote, “We all are proud of you my sister. Fighting the epidemic on the front line with a smile on ur face. Ladki hamari heera hai”.

In the picture, his sister, named Neethu, can be seen wearing a scrub with a smile on her face. He mentioned that she was his maternal uncle’s daughter.

The rapper also paid tribute to all doctors, nurses and medical staffs who are working unconditionally to save lives.

The post has garnered over 1.7lakh likes in two days. People also showered praise on his sister in the comment section.

One user said that he is proud of people like Raftaar’s sister as they are leading from the front in the battle against coronavirus.

Another user appreciated his sister asking her to keep up the good work.

Many users dropped applause emoji in comments.

Raftaar latest number Damn was released yesterday. The song has received over 4.5 lakh views on YouTube.

The rapper is also one of the judges on MTV Hustle.

Follow @News18Movies for more





