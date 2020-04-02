MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Proud Raftaar Shares Post for Sister Who's in the Frontline to Fight Coronavirus

File photo of Raftaar

File photo of Raftaar

Raftaar shares post in honour of his sister who is involved in the treatment of COVID-19 infected patients.

Share this:

Rapper Raftaar has always earned praises for singing fast speed raps. This time the rapper has not caught attention with his rap, but a post written in the honour of his sister, who is on the frontline in the fight again coronavirus.

Sharing a picture of his sister on Instagram, Raftaar wrote, “We all are proud of you my sister. Fighting the epidemic on the front line with a smile on ur face. Ladki hamari heera hai”.

In the picture, his sister, named Neethu, can be seen wearing a scrub with a smile on her face. He mentioned that she was his maternal uncle’s daughter.

The rapper also paid tribute to all doctors, nurses and medical staffs who are working unconditionally to save lives.

The post has garnered over 1.7lakh likes in two days. People also showered praise on his sister in the comment section.

One user said that he is proud of people like Raftaar’s sister as they are leading from the front in the battle against coronavirus.

Another user appreciated his sister asking her to keep up the good work.

Many users dropped applause emoji in comments.

Raftaar latest number Damn was released yesterday. The song has received over 4.5 lakh views on YouTube.

The rapper is also one of the judges on MTV Hustle.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    1,860

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,069

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    155

     

  • Total DEATHS

    53

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 02 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    738,190

     

  • Total Confirmed

    999,695

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    210,191

     

  • Total DEATHS

    51,314

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres