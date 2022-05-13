‘Proud To Be One’: Tamil Actress Julie On International Nurses Day

International Nurses Day is celebrated every year on May 12, on the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, to honour and appreciate the contribution of the nurses to the society. Bigg Boss Tamil season 1 fame actress Maria Juliana, who is popularly known as Julie, thanked the nurses on this occasion with an adorable Instagram post.

Julie thanked all nurses for constantly showing compassion to the patients. Julie wrote that nurses don’t realise this, but their presence makes a ‘significant difference to the lives of many people’. For Julie, this day was also important as she was once a nurse before pursuing a full time acting career. Julie wrote that she is proud to be a part of this profession.

Julie attended an event at Apollo Proton Centre in Chennai on the International Nurses Day. Member of Parliament Dr Kanimozhi also graced the event. Julie also expressed her happiness over meeting Kanimozhi.

“I’m super glad that I met honourable member of parliament @drkanimozhisomu Your works are impeccable and inspiring mam,” added Julie. Julie also shared a photo with the DMK leader from the event.

Julie was overwhelmed with emotions receiving so much love from the audience. She thanked all the people who had wished her on International Nurses day.

Julie worked as a nurse before entering the television industry. During the pro-Jallikattu protests at Marina beach in Chennai in 2017 she became a prominent face of the protests. After that she got a chance to participate in the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil, which made her a household name among the television viewers. She even earned the moniker Bigg Boss Julie. She also participated in the recently concluded Bigg Boss Ultimate, the OTT only version of the reality show. After her stint in Bigg Boss Tamil, Julie got offers to work in several television shows and films.

She has worked in films like Mannar Vagaiyara, Naan Sirithal, Amman Thayee, and Utthami among others.

