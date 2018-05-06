English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Proud to be Part of the Celebration of Cinema at Cannes: Huma Qureshi
To mark the 71st Cannes Film Festival, premium spirits label Grey Goose will celebrate cinematic excellence through its global platform for the celebration of cinematic craft, Vive Le Cinema!
(Image: Yogen Shah)
New Delhi: Actress Huma Qureshi is going to be the part of Grey Goose Celebration of iconic moments in Film at Cannes Film Festival and she says she is proud to be part of the festival.
"I'm very proud to be part of the celebration of cinema at a global platform like the Cannes Film Festival 2018. Grey Goose is a brand that represents both excellence and the desire for perfection. It gives me great pleasure to accompany Grey Goose as it toasts the iconic films of this year"" the actress said in a statement.
To mark the 71st Cannes Film Festival, premium spirits label Grey Goose will celebrate cinematic excellence through its global platform for the celebration of cinematic craft, Vive Le Cinema!
The brand will be hosting some of the finest stars of the Indian film and media industry namely Kangana Ranaut, Jim Sarbh along with Huma in the French Riviera.
The Bollywood celebrities will be part of 40 prominent influencers hosted by Grey Goose from across the globe.
Speaking about Grey Goos''s association with the artists, Anshuman Goenka, Marketing Head of Bacardi India said:""The actors embody the Fly Beyond philosophy of Grey Goose and portray this through their craft, making them some of the most appreciated talent in the country""
"
"Kangana Ranaut is widely known for her skill and the quality of films s'e's added to her repertoire, while Huma Qureshi and Jim Sarbh have managed to carve a niche for themselves in their short careers with impressive performances. Each of them exemplifies the sophistication and evolution of Indian cinema in its finest essence and we are delighted to have them accompany Grey Goose to Cannes this yea"."
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
Friday 04 May , 2018 Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- The Drink Factory That Decides Your Perfect Poison and How You Take It
- OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Teaser Image Posted on Weibo
- Sonam-Anand Wedding: Kapoors and Ahujas Likely to Dress in Ensembles by This Designer
- Omerta Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao Owns This Not-So Insightful 'Docu-Drama'
- India Clubbed With UAE, Thailand and Bahrain in Asian Cup