'Proud We Belong to Same Family': Actor Aditi Vinayak Dravid's Post for Rahul Dravid

Indian cricket team coach Rahul Dravid turned a year older on Tuesday, and the cricketing fraternity, his fans, and family members poured birthday wishes to the legendary cricketer.

On this occasion, popular Marathi actor Aditi Vinayak Dravid also extended her wishes to the former Indian captain. Aditi shared her childhood photo wherein she is seen sitting with the legendary cricketer.

See here:

Aditi also penned a heartfelt note. “Happy birthday @rahuldravidofficial I am so proud that we belong to the same family. Also, I love our surname sooo much, I ain’t changing it EVER. Prem and Respect for a lifetime!"

In the post, many were curious to know her relationship with Rahul Dravid. Actor Nikhil Chavan, reacting to the post, said, “Wahhhh…#kaka #chulte." The actor is also niece to uncle Rahul Dravid.

Aditi is currently seen playing the role of Nandini in the popular Marathi show Sundara Mana Madhye Bharli. Her role is being well received by the masses. Earlier, Aditi had played the role of Shanaya’s girlfriend Isha in the Zee Marathi’s show Majhya Navryachi Bayko.

Earlier in 2018, Aditi had come up with a fun music video with popular Marathi show —Mazhya Navryachi Bayko actress Rasika Sunil. The music video You And Me mirror the friendship of Rasika and Aditi.

Besides being an actor, Aditi is also a lyricist. She has penned lyrics of her album Jhilmil. Moreover, Aditi had played the role of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s elder sister Tulsa in Star Pravah show Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar - Gauravagatha of Mahamanavachi. Aditi had earlier shared a childhood photo of herself with Kapil Dev.

