Sushant Singh Rajput Died of Asphyxia Due to Hanging: Provisional Postmortem Report

The preliminary post-mortem report of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Monday said that the cause of his death is asphyxia due to hanging. Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra residence on Sunday morning by his domestic help. The police suspected it to be a case of suicide but no suicide note was found from the site.

On Sunday, his body was taken in an ambulance to Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital for COVID 19 test and postmortem. The provisional postmortem report was submitted by doctors at Bandra Police Station.

"Team of three doctors have conducted the autopsy of #SushanthSinghRajput. The provisional cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging, Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)," tweeted ANI.

A shocked Bollywood film fraternity expressed grief on the death of the young actor on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra cyber unit has strictly asked people to no circulate pictures of Sushant's dead body. Maharashtra Cyber, nodal agency for cyber security and cybercrime investigation for the state, issued a warning against the same. "A disturbing trend has been observed on Social Media platforms by Maharashtra Cyber that pictures of deceased actor Shri Sushant Singh Rajput are being circulated, which are disturbing and in bad taste (sic)," read a tweet on the unit's official handle.

It further read, "It is emphasised that circulation of such pictures is against legal guidelines and court directions, and are liable to invite legal action (sic)," adding, "Maharashtra Cyber exhorts and directs all netizens to refrain from circulating the aforesaid pictures. The pictures already circulated should be deleted henceforth (sic)."

Reportedly, Rajput's last rites will be performed in Mumbai, on Monday, after his father and other family members arrive in Mumbai from Patna, according to various reports.

His father and other family members have left from their residence in Patna for the airport. They'll be leaving for Mumbai today. BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo, who is also a relative of Sushant, is accompanying family.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

