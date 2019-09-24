Take the pledge to vote

Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar Laud PM Narendra Modi for Howdy Modi Event Success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a crowd of 50,000 cheering Indian Americans at 'Howdy Modi' rally in Houston.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 24, 2019, 12:52 PM IST
Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar Laud PM Narendra Modi for Howdy Modi Event Success
(Image: Reuters)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a crowd of 50,000 cheering Indian Americans at 'Howdy Modi' rally in Houston. US President Donald Trump joined PM Modi on the dais for the mega-event, which made headlines in the world media. PM Modi was heaped praised by the Bollywood industry as well.

Veteran actor Rish Kapoor was among the Bollywood celebrities who lauded PM's grand-event. Taking to the micro-blogging site the actor wrote, “#howdymodi ‘Go Modi’ - ‘Go Trump’ - Houston, US. Proud of our being. Proud of the community. Proud of India."

Bollywood's Chintu Ji, who had returned earlier this month from New York after cancer treatment, was wished good health by PM Modi. "Rishi Ji, thanks for your enthusiastic encouragement. We just missed each other by a few days since you recently left for India from the USA. I pray for your good health. Looking forward to greater participation of yours on social media," PM Modi wrote.

PM Modi also thanked other Bollywood actors who backed him for 'Howdy Modi'.

After the successful event on Houston, that saw President Trump join PM Modi on stage with both reaffirming their strong friendship and bilateral ties, the Prime Minister tweeted: "Dear @POTUS @realDonaldTrump, your presence at #HowdyModi in Houston was a watershed moment in India-USA ties.

"Since assuming office, you have been a steadfast friend of India and the Indian community. Your presence indicates your respect towards India and the Indian diaspora."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a week-long visit to the United States of America, will hold a bilateral meeting with US President Trump on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly (UNGA) session.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
