Psycho Saiyaan Teaser Released as Saaho Set to Clash with Mission Mangal & Batla House on Independence Day

This Independence Day will see three big films releasing alongside each other, as they fight for audiences' attention at the box office. Prabhas' Saaho, Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House have been confirmed to release on August 15 concurrently. While the first poster of Mission Mangal was released by Akshay on social media on Thursday, fans of Prabhas got the first glimpse into the dance track Psycho Saiyaan, featuring Shraddha Kapoor opposite the Baahubali star. The song releases on July 8.

Sharing screen space and the dance floor for the first time, Shraddha and Prabhas will surely force you to groove to the peppy and upbeat tunes of Psycho Saiyaan. Sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, who has also written the song with additional lyrics by Sreejo, the track is shot inside a night club. Both Sharddha and Prabhas feel the ambience and can't help but fall in love. Shraddha looks ravishing in her costume, as she seduces Prabhas with her charm and sexy dance moves.

Watch Pyscho Saiyaan teaser here:

Earlier on Thursday, Akshay shared the poster of Mission Mangal, co-starring Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen in pivotal roles. Akshay went on to reveal that he decided to act in the film "specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India's mission to Mars". Mission Mangal releases on August 15.

Another film releasing alongside Akshay's and Prabhas' is John Abraham's Batla House, for which he has teamed up with the crew of his film Satyameva Jayate. Batla House is based on a real-life incident about the Delhi area of the same name where a shootout took place in 2008. Batla house is directed by Nikkhil Advani.

Team #SatyamevaJayate join hands again... First look poster of Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham’s #BatlaHouse... Directed by Nikkhil Advani... Starts mid-Oct 2018... Will be filmed in Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai and Nepal... 15 Aug 2019 release #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/kjw0ZYzix2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 22, 2018

Follow @News18Movies for more