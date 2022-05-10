CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Pt Shivkumar Sharma Death: Hariprasad Chaurasia, One Half of Musical Duo Shiv-Hari, Pays Last Respects
Pt Shivkumar Sharma Death: Hariprasad Chaurasia, One Half of Musical Duo Shiv-Hari, Pays Last Respects

Hariprasad Chaurasia with Rahul Sharma, son of Pt Shivkumar Sharma. Photo: Viral Bhayani.

Pt Shivkumar Sharma and Hariprasad Chaurasia made up the famous musical duo Shiv-Hari, who have scored music for several Hindi films including Silsila and Chandni.

Entertainment Bureau

Pt Shivkumar Sharma passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday morning after a heart attack. He took his last breath this morning between 8 to 8.30am at his residence in Bandra. As per his close relatives, he passed away due to cardiac failure. He was 84. Many of his contemporaries and associates from the music industry paid tribute to the santoor legend.

Sharma was one half of the musical duo Shiv-Hari, the other half being Hariprasad Chaurasia. Chaurasia, a legendary flutist, turned up to pay his last respects after the death of his former musical partner on Tuesday. Chaurasia was photographed with Pt Shivkumar Sharma’s son Rahul Sharma.

Hariprasad Chaurasia with Pt Shivkumar Sharma’s son Rahul Sharma. Photo: Viral Bhayani.

Shiv-Hari has worked on Indian classical music pieces as well as Indian movie scores. Although they mostly embarked on solo projects at different points of their respective careers, Shiv-Hari teamed up for eight Hindi movies in total. They are: Silsila (1981), Faasle (1985), Vijay (1988), Chandni (1989), Lamhe (1991), Parampara (1993), Sahibaan (1993) and Darr (1993).

As early as 1967, Shiv-Hari went on to record the album titled Call of the Valley. With the active participation of guitarist Brij Bhushan Kabra and the unusual way in which this Indian classical music album was organized, the result was a fresh, edgy, and slightly controversial form of music. The innovative use of the guitar on the album made it popular among people from Western countries. It is still one of the most successful albums of Indian classical music ever recorded.

This marked the beginning of the partnership and numerous live outings followed over the years. As a nod to the 1967 concept album, the duo released a live album The Valley Recalls in 1996.

first published:May 10, 2022, 19:45 IST