Pt Shivkumar Sharma Funeral: Amitabh Bachchan, Javed Akhtar, Hariprasad Chaurasia Pay Their Last Respects

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and Hariprasad Chaurasia were seen paying their last respects to Santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma on Wednesday. Sharma, 84, passed away on Tuesday in Mumbai. He was one of India’s most well-known classical musicians. He passed away after a heart attack.

The Antim Darshan is being held at Juhu’s JVPD from 10 am to 12 pm. The funeral will take place tomorrow after 3 pm at Vile Parle Pawan Hans Crematorium. A source close to Sharma’s family told PTI: “He had a severe heart attack at around 9 am… He was active and was to perform in Bhopal next week. He was on regular dialysis but was still active." The last rites will be performed by Sharma’s son, Rahul Sharma.

Sharma has composed several Bollywood songs, with one of his famous tracks being Dekha Ek Khwab from Silsila. Remembering the Santoor player, Amitabh wrote on his blog: “There is the passing away of the Maestro ShivKumar Sharma, who played the santoor, a special instrument, from the valleys of Kashmir .. who designed so many film music for me and many others .. continued success after success, numbs you from the pain of pain .. as also the reverse .. Shivkumar ji, who played the ‘santoor’ in its brilliance .. who put his heart and soul into whatever he took up .. humble despite his incredible presence .. and the talent of a genius."

“A sad ending to the master of the string instrument .. he and Hari Prasad Chaurasia Ji, the renowned flutist were a dua for film music .. they came as strong as they could .. played recorded and left," he added.

NDTV reported that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office issued a statement to reveal that Pt Shivkumar Sharma will be accorded a state funeral. “Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma will be cremated with state honours. The chief minister has given the order in this regard," the CMO statement read.

Sharma was born in 1938, in Jammu and was a Padma Vibhushan recipient. Following the news of his demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a heartfelt tribute to Sharma on social media. “Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthrall the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the PM tweeted.

