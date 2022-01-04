Pub Brawl To Attacking Neighbour, Actor Aditya Pancholi is Controversy's Favourite Child

Aditya Pancholi became a well-known face of Bollywood after playing supporting roles and antagonists in several films. He has been away from the Hindi film industry for years now but has done some remarkable films in the past. There was a time he was counted among the most good-looking actors of the industry.

Besides his films, Aditya has remained part of the headlines owing to his personal life and some major controversies. The actor has been accused of assaulting a neighbour and attacking a bouncer.

Aditya Pancholi, who turns a year older on January 4, is celebrating his 56th birthday today. Let’s take a look at some of the controversies the actor has been associated with.

Kangana Ranaut Controversy:

In the initial days of Kangana Ranaut’s acting career, Aditya Pancholi was her mentor. Despite being married to Zarina Wahab with two children, the actor was in a serious relationship with Kangana and even announced to buy a house on Yari Road, Mumbai, and move in with her. However, they both later separated.

Onboard fight

In 2011, Aditya Pancholi had an altercation with the airline crew members, when the co-pilot announced that they could land in Goa owing to bad weather.

Pub brawl

Back in March 2015, the actor reportedly assaulted a bouncer at a pub in Mumbai’s Juhu. As per reports, he was allegedly intoxicated and was involved in an argument with a DJ to play his favourite song. The case got so big that he was arrested by the police on various charges.

Scramble with neighbour

In 2014, Aditya Pancholi was involved in a fight with his neighbour over the renovation work of the house. The entire incident was captured in CCTV wherein Aditya could be seen grabbing his neighbour by his collar.

