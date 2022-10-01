'Pug Really Cares Deeply About She-Hulk and Nikki', Says Josh Segarra on His Role in MCU Series

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been shining in green since the premiere of Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Exploring the legacy of the Incredible Hulk in detail for the first time since 2008, the series, across six episodes, has brought several new fan favourite characters, including Augustus “Pug” Pugliese, played by Josh Segarra. A member of the legal team at Jennifer Walter’s (Tatania Maslany) new law firm GLK&H, gregarious and affable, Pug was endeared from the second that he showed up on the screen, as his first scene in Episode 2 saw him offering Jennifer and Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga) a welcome basket of gifts, including “a map to the best bathroom for pooping.”

Talking about his role in the series Josh Segarra said, “Pug really cares deeply about She-Hulk and Nikki. They make him part of their family, and he’s loyal to them. Jen is struggling with the process of accepting both sides of her new existence and understanding how to meld the two. Pug loves and supports her either way and is impressed by how she handles herself inside and outside the courtroom. He can see how hard she works and has so much respect for her.”

Meanwhile, Ginger Gonzaga, who plays Nikki Ramos, Jennifer’s best friend and paralegal, said she loves the “Jen-Pug-Nikki dynamic.”

“The characters are fun and cool, but their magical chemistry gives me chills thinking about it. The fun thing about adding Pug into the mix is that he is so sincere and amped up—just as Josh is in real life. I really like acting with him because, like Tatiana, he’s super-fast, and he can roll with anything, and we just get to be silly,” added Gonzaga.

Apart from Tatania Maslany, Ginger Gonzaga and Josh Segarra, the nine-episode comedy series also stars Jameela Jamil as superhuman Titania, She-Hulk’s nemesis and Tim Roth as the surprising new client Emil Blonsky/Abomination, along with special appearances by Mark Ruffalo as Jennifer’s cousin Bruce Banner/Hulk and Benedict Wong as Wong. Written by Jessica Gao, the series has been produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao.

