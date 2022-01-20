Pugazh Missing From Cooku With Comali 3 Promos. Is There a Surprise?

Cooku with Comali is all set to entertain the audience with its third season. The previous two seasons were a phenomenal success with various personalities from the entertainment industry teaming up with comedians and preparing delicious dishes to impress the judges. Promo for the third season of the show was released on television recently, and the fans are excited about the hit show.

However, they were disappointed to know that their favourite actor Pugazh was absent from the show. His fans were sad over the fact that he will not attend this season. However, Chef Damu, one of the judges for the first two seasons, has said that Pugazh will definitely appear for the third season.

The promo of the third season promises to live up to the expectations set by the first two instalments of this culinary show. The people in this promo are seen all excited and happy for the third season.

While fans were disheartened for not witnessing Pugazh in the promo, the latter posted a photo with his partner Benz Riya, wishing on her birthday. Pugazh looked handsome in a blue outfit.

This photo by Pugazh has also left people guessing whether the couple could enter the third instalment of the show. Could this be the surprise Vijay television is talking about in their Instagram post?

The third instalment of this show is promising solid entertainment for the audience. Roshini Haripriyan of Barathi Kannamma fame was also seen entering the show in the recently released promo. Host, judges and contestants of Cook with Comali season 3 were seen giving Roshini a warm welcome.

Fans were eager to know about the timings of the third season. They were also eager to know about the participants for this show. The audience can watch this popular culinary show on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar. Vanitha Vijayakumar won the first season of this show. Kani became the winner for the second season.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.