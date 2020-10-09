Puja Banerjee, Kunal Verma Become Proud Parents, Welcome Baby Boy

Celebrity couple Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma are now proud parents to a baby boy. Puja was working on the Star Bharat show Jag Janaani Maa Vaishnodevi till May this year. She had quit the show suddenly due to undisclosed personal reasons. Later, the couple posted pictures on their Instagram accounts, revealing the pregnancy.

Puja gave birth at a suburban nursing home in Mumbai earlier today, ETimes reported. Kunal expressed his happiness with the website, saying, “Puja and I are proud and extremely happy to share that we are parents of a lovely baby boy today. I was with Puja in the operation theatre, while she delivered our baby. Both Puja and the baby are doing fine and I am extremely thankful to God for his blessings.”

Earlier, Pooja had shared a picture with her baby bump covered in a rose-pink dress. The caption read, “A big thank u to @nikhilapalat & @tajlandsend for this #staycation and all the pampering as it was much needed to me especially in this time. #soontobemommy #soontobepapa #soontobeparents @kunalrverma.”

Here’s the photo:

The couple hid the pregnancy successfully for months. However, once they disclosed the news, they shared gorgeous pictures of the actor’s pregnancy journey.

She even shared how she discovered her pregnancy in this bare-all video.

The actress had wed her partner of ten years earlier this year in a court marriage. She admitted that a court marriage wasn’t their plan initially, but the pandemic changed things. According to media reports, the two plan to get marry in a proper ceremony once things are better. They will also wait for the baby to get settled properly before they can have a celebration. As her mother could not attend their ‘lockdown court-wedding,’ she hopes the ceremony can be attended by the whole family.