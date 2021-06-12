Pulkit Samrat Congratulates Lady Love Kriti Kharbanda on Completing 12 Years in Films

As actress Kriti Kharbanda clocks glorious 12 years in the film industry, her beau actor Pulkit Samrat dedicated a heartfelt post to her on Instagram. Along with sharing a series of lovey-dovey pictures of him with the actress, Pulkit penned a long note congratulating his ladylove on her accomplishment. After beginning her career as a model, Kriti made her acting debut in 2009 with the Telugu film Boni.

Pulkit began his post by expressing gratitude to Kriti for being an inseparable part of his life. He commended the actress for her inspirational journey as an actor. “Her journey as an actor is an inspiration, but even more so, her journey as a person is remarkable,” he mentioned.

He continued that right from the time he got to know her as a co-star to where they are today, Kiriti has been an absolute joy to be with. Her positive persona and perspective about life has brought a good change in him. He revealed that there is so much beneath all that glamour and all the jazz. He called her a compassionate human being who finds joy in little things. Calling her pragmatic, he further heaped praise on his ladylove for knowing how to handle life while keeping the inner child alive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat)

In the end, the actor expressed that getting to know her was an absolute privilege for him. Then, he congratulated her for completing 12 years in the industry and wished for many more to come. In response to the heartfelt note, the actress professed her love for the actor.

In 2019, the couple went open about their relationship. Kriti confirmed the rumours of her dating Pulkit in an interview. Speaking about the same, the actress elaborated that the couple started dating the same year. She kept it under the wraps because she first wanted her parents to know about it before making it public.

On the work front, Pulkit and Kriti were featured in the ZEE5 Original series Taish. It was released on October 29 last year as a feature film and as a six-episode series. Besides, Pulkit and Kriti, Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Raneand Sanjeena Shaikh also played pivotal roles in the film.

