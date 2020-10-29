Pulkit Samrat Decodes Movie Plus Series Format Of 'Taish'

New Delhi: Actor Pulkit Samrat says filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar has tried to offer alternatives to the audiences with upcoming ZEE5 Original “Taish”, which has been conceptualised both as a film and a six-episode series. Directed by Nambiar, the revenge drama features Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Sheikh in the lead.

The actor, known for movies such as “Fukrey”, “Dolly Ki Doli” and “Sanam Re”, said “Taish” was originally made as a film but Nambiar made a series out of it when ZEE5 came onboard. “They found the content so exciting that they asked to make a series also out of it. Bejoy being Bejoy, he took on the challenge. So he sat on the edit table and started doing his magic, day and night, to come out with the same story but very different narrative styles,” Samrat told PTI.

The series form of “Taish”, which started streaming on ZEE5 from Thursday, will require more investment into the lives of the characters, while the feature format will provide the usual thrills of a movie. “There is going to be much more footage and more investment into the lives of the characters. There will be more character build-ups in the series.Then, there is the film with a runtime of two or two-and-a-half hours.” As the title suggests, “Taish” follows its characters and how they deal with their inner rage in the face of a contentious situation. Samrat said rage is a universal emotion but people deal with it differently.

“It is a feeling that everyone has felt in their lives. But the only thing we need to figure out is what is right and what is wrong. This is what the film talks about. All the characters in the film handle their rage in very different ways. “Jim’s character would process a situation and then react. My character is a happy-go-lucky guy but very impulsive. Then there is Harshvardhan’s character who is very different from the two. There is a situation for his every act. So there are different points of views in the movie,” he added.

With “Taish”, Samrat ticked off Nambiar’s name from his wishlist of directors. The actor said he has been a fan of all the movies the filmmaker has made so far, be it “Shaitan”, “David” or “Wazir”. “I was looking forward to working with him for a long time. Ever since I came into this industry, it was my wish to work with Bejoy Nambiar. He has been on my bucket list. So when I signed this film, I was looking forward to the day when we start shooting. “He’s a genius. He has a creative mind which is working 24/7. His narratives are very interesting, edgy and contemporary. For him, editing is a very important aspect of filmmaking and he is very much involved in that process.” .