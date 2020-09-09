Pulkit Samrat Goes Camping with Beau Kriti Kharbanda, Shares Picture on Instagram

Actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, who had quarantined together during the Coronavirus pandemic recently went on a camping trip together. The Saman Re actor took to Instagram to share a picture of the two enjoying a quiet night out.

Sharing an adorable picture, Pulkit wrote, “Camping is fun when the company is. @kriti.kharbanda.” In the picture, Kriti looks stunning as she wore a yellow dress and Pulkit can be seen in a black tee. The duo can be seen smiling as they pose for a selfie.

Recently the couple shared a glimpse from their long drive on their Instagram. They were also accompanied by their pet dog ‘Drogo’. Sharing a happy picture with his lady love and Drogo, Pulkit wrote, "Long drives are love. @kriti.kharbanda @drogohusky".

On the other hand, Kriti also shared the same picture on her Instagram and wrote, "Favourites!". South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu couldn’t stop herself from dropping a comment on such adorable picture. She commented, "Wohhhhhhh .. look at that face️". Many other celebs have also commented on Kriti’s post.

The Bollywood actress is quite active on social media. She often treats her Instafam with stunning pictures. A couple of days ago, she shared a boomerang of her while she can be seen enjoying a pool party. The caption of the post reads, “Aaj ka mood...#cooltohmainhoon #poutonpoint”.

Meanwhile, Pulkit is gearing up for his next upcoming project Suswagatam Khushamameed. The film will be directed by Dhiraj Kumar and is written by Manish Kishore. The actor will be also seen in Bulbul Marriage Hall with beau Kriti.

Kriti is also paired up with Vikrant Massey for her upcoming rom-com project 14 Phere. The film is scheduled to release on July 9, 2021.