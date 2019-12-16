Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda Are Painting Social Media Red with Romantic Pics

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat came out of hiding this year when they admitted that they were indeed dating each other.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 16, 2019, 1:46 PM IST
Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda Are Painting Social Media Red with Romantic Pics
Image: Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Lovebirds and Bollywood actors Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat seem to be spending some quality time together. The Pagalpanti co-stars took some time out to attend their friends’ wedding. The duo shared some pictures on Instagram, showing off their love publicly.

Pulkit took to social media site to share a lovey-dovey snap with his ladylove. He seems to be smitten by her beauty. In a picture, where the lovebirds can be seen tightly hugging each other, Pulkit captioned it, “#PrettyKharbanda”

View this post on Instagram

💕💕 #PrettyKharbanda

A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat) on

On the other hand, Kriti also posted a picture on her Instagram, wishing new beginnings to the Fukrey star. She wrote, “Everything about this picture is filmy, including the photographer! @pulkitsamrat to sunsets and more!”

She can be wearing a lehenga, accessorized with jhumkas and maang teeka.

The couple has already confirmed the dating news during the promotion of their movie Pagalpanti. In an interview to ETimes, Kriti said, “We are not hiding our relationship but I feel people should give us some space because it’s a family thing.”

Meanwhile, Pulkit added, “I think personal and family matters should be kept limited within the family. Our families are camera shy and media shy. It is not right on our part to express feelings on their behalf. I can just say we are in a happy space.”

Before dating Kriti, Pulkit was rumoured to date Yami Gautam. He was earlier married to long-time girlfriend Shweta Rohira in November 2014. However, the couple separated in November 2015.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

