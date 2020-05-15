Pulkit Samrat Misses Being on Film Sets

Actor Pulkit Samrat is missing regular life and being on film sets.

Pulkit took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of himself from the sets of his upcoming film Taish. In the image, he could be seen sitting on a chair and taking a mirror selfie.

"Miss being on a set.. #throwback #TAISH," he captioned the image.

Pulkit's girlfriend and actress Kriti Kharbanda took to the comment section and wrote: "Feelsss".

Filmmaker and actress Divya Khosla Kumar wrote: "Same here".

Touted as a revenge thriller drama, Taish also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Amit Sadh, Jim Sarbh, Saurabh Sachdeva and Saloni Batra.

Pulkit had earlier shared a picture of his baked goods, saying his new form of meditation is baking.

"I guess my new fav form of meditation is baking ;) These are Garlic Knots with Smokes Paprika Prawns and Roasted Paprika Mayo. #StayHome #StaySafe#thingstodoinquarantine." he wrote.

