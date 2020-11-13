Pulkit Samrat Opens Up on Marriage Plans with Girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda

Fukrey famed actor Pulkit Samrat has spoken about his marriage plans with girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda. In an interview to Pinkvilla, the actor said that the two of them have decided to concentrate on their careers as of now. He said that marriage will happen but their priority is work right now. “We are working with the best in business,” he added.

The actor also said that once they decide to get married, they will share it with the media. Pulkit is currently attending his sister’s wedding in Delhi and is away from Kriti. Speaking about being away from Kriti ahead of Diwali, the actor said that "you miss your loved ones more during festivals." He shared that Kriti is fond of playing cards and also gets competitive about it.

He says, “So now, we will all be sitting here and playing taash. But she won't be around.”

Pulkit shared a picture with his family on Instagram from the occasion of his sister’s wedding. Kriti commented FOMO on this picture shared with the caption, “With the Bride to be.”

Kriti is busy with her work and was not able to be with Pulkit for his sister’s wedding. The two have worked together in three films so far — in 2018 Veerey Ki Wedding, 2019 Pagalpanti and the latest Taish released on Zee5.

Pulkit was married to Salman Khan’s rakhi sister Shweta Rohira but the two got divorced in 2015, after one year of marriage. Earlier, his name was linked with his Sanam Re co-star Yami Gautam. The actor made his debut in TV with the popular show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2006 and appeared on the silver screen with Bittoo Boss in 2012.

Kriti first appeared on screen in 2009 with a Telugu film and made her Bollywood debut in 2016. The two have been in a relationship since 2019 and often share pictures with each other on Instagram.