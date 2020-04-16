Pulkit Samrat Sets up New Boyfriend Goals, Gives ‘Champi’ to Beau Kriti Kharbanda

The lockdown has given lovebirds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat a chance to spend quality time with each other, which is evident from the actress' latest social media post!

Kriti has taken to Instagram to share a video where she can be seen enjoying a champi (oil massage on the head) by her boyfriend Pulkit Samrat. She also jokingly claimed that her new motto in life is to make Pulkit give her a champi!

Sharing the video from their 'champi session', Kriti wrote, “First I made him look like Champak, then made him give me a champi! @pulkitsamrat heya! Thanks ya! #quarantinememories #yelocozyolo (this is officially my new motto in life)”.

Needless to say, the Fukrey star is definitely setting up new boyfriend goals with all the extra love and care.

A few days backs, Kriti shared a monochrome video of the Pagalpanti stars playing the piano. “It’s the time to disco,” she captioned it.

The rumours about their relationship started making rounds last year. Later, Kriti confirmed the news.

In the past, they have featured in two movies together. If reports are to be believed, the two have also been roped in for Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish.

On the personal front, Pulkit, who was earlier married to Shweta Rohira, decided to part ways in 2015.

