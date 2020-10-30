Pulkit Samrat Shares Romantic Post on Girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda's Birthday, See Here

Pulkit Samrat on Thursday took to Instagram to share a romantic selfie with girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda on her birthday. He accompanied the photo with a heart-warming caption, which read, "Oye, ladki! Happy Birthday! Life is fun with you! Here’s to many more random dances, balcony dates, campfire movie nights, and yum food! @kriti.kharbanda"

In the photo, the much-in-love couple is all smile as they look into the camera. The picture appears to be taken at some party. While Pulkit looks dashing in red goggles and a white striped coat, Kriti stuns in a red saree. Take a look:

Kriti had confirmed their relationship when they were promoting their film Pagalpanti last year. “No, they are not rumours. We are dating each other. In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I’m dating someone and when you start seeing someone, it’s I think there’s a time for everything when you’re comfortable talking about it. Sometimes it can take five years; sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months, but I’m in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat,” she had said.

On the work front, both Kriti and Pulkit's latest film Taish is streaming on ZEE5. The thriller, directed by Bejoy Nambiar, also stars Jim Sarbh, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Harshvardhan Rane.