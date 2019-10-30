Take the pledge to vote

Pulkit 'Handsomest' Samrat Wishing Kriti 'Pretty' Kharbanda Happy Birthday is All Things Mushy

Kriti Kharbanda's birthday was made special by rumoured boyfriend Pulkit Samrat as he posted a sweet wish for her on social media.

News18.com

Updated:October 30, 2019, 10:38 AM IST
Pulkit 'Handsomest' Samrat Wishing Kriti 'Pretty' Kharbanda Happy Birthday is All Things Mushy
Image: Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Housefull 4 actress Kriti Kharbanda turned an year older on October 29 and on the special occasion, she invited love and praise from all quarters of the film industry. But, rumoured flame Pulkit Samrat's wish for the birthday girl takes the cake.

Read: Are Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary the Winners of Nach Baliye 9?

Posting an image of the duo on his Instagram profile, Pulkit wrote, "Happy Birthday Pretty Kharbanda!! @kriti.kharbanda Here’s to many more crazy days, rickshaw rides, bowling face offs, football matches and shooting stars."

If you think it was the sweetest wish Kriti received on her birthday, you might not be entirely wrong. However, Kriti's response to Pulkit's wish was equally mushy. Responding to the 'Pretty Krabanda' alias, Kriti called Pulkit 'Handsomest' as she wrote, "Thanks a ton handsomest!!! U da best." (sic)

She further added, "Hahahaha! There’s a reason I say you’re the best! Thank u so much! Time to do the happy dance dressed as minions! Only you’ll get that! ❤️❤️ u forgot mono deal contests, and crazy #shallowgoals !! Again only you know what I mean!" (sic)

Check out Pulkit's birthday wish for Kriti here:

Fans of the rumoured couple also responded with loving comments in Pulkit's feed. While one user wrote, "Perfect couple", another one responded by saying, "Daya , kuch to gadbad hai."

Pulkit and Kriti are reportedly dating for quite sometime but neither have confirmed their relationship status to be single or engaged. In an interview, when asked about Pulkit, Kriti had said recently, "It’s a good feeling people think so. I think we look great together." She further said, "That’s for people to find out. I am not saying ‘yes’ and nor am I saying ‘no’."

Read: Kriti Kharbanda Reacts to Rumours of Dating Pulkit Samrat, Says 'Think We Look Great Together'

On the work front, while Kriti's Housefull 4 is going strong at the box office, Pulkit is prepping for the release of Pagalpanti.

