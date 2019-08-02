Pulkit Samrat's Near-Naked Photo is Not What I had Subscribed for on Instagram

It was a regular Friday at work, typing away furiously at the keyboard and picking up the phone every 10 minutes to check for messages and new posts on social media. Being a social media addict has its pros and cons. But this was a con I wasn't prepared for.

I open Instagram rather casually amid a conversation with colleagues and out pops a picture of Pulkit Samrat, nearly naked expect for a towel covering the bare minimum that's required for a picture to be PG-13. For a second, the thought of quitting Instagram altogether crosses my mind. Is this what I had signed up for?

In the picture, the Veerey Ki Wedding actor is lying on a bed of dried leaves, with the sunlight highlighting his pecs and abs. The picture was probably supposed to yet again prove what a great body he has. Sure, Pulkit, not taking away the hours you've put in at the gym. But did you think that THIS photo was the best way to make that point?

The post obviously attracted a barrage of comments – some flattering, mostly bewildered. His Fukrey co-star Richa Chadha commented, "Now you are really n**gu". But badminton ace Jwala Gutta nails it with "Ayeeeee 🙈". Trust me, the shut-eyed monkey emoji is also not enough to delete the memory of this photo from my brain.

Pulkit's brave attempt at going bold (and certainly not beautiful) will go down in history as yet another addition to the series of cringe-worthy bare-bodied photoshoots other actors have been part of in the past. We are embedding some here for you to take a look. And I am not sorry for subjecting you to this. Why should I suffer alone?

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.