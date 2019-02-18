LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pulwama Attack: All India Cine Workers Association Bans Pakistani Actors, Artistes from Bollywood

In a notice shared on Twitter on Monday, AICWA said it would ban and take strong action against any organisation that insists on or is found working with Pakistani nationals.

News18.com

Updated:February 18, 2019, 3:02 PM IST
As India mourns the death of 40 soldiers killed in the February 14 suicide bombing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on Monday announced a total ban on Pakistani actors and artistes working in Indian film industry.

In a notice shared on Twitter by Asian News International on Monday afternoon, the association said it would ban and take strong action against any organisation that insists on or is found working with Pakistani nationals.

Titled ‘Pakistani Artists Banned in Film Industry’ and signed by AICWA general secretary Ronak Suresh Jain, the notice read, “All India Cine Workers strongly condemns brutal terrorist attack on our soldiers at Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, AICWA stands with nation in confronting such terror and inhumanity.

“We're officially announcing a total ban on Pakistani Actors and Artists working in Film Industry. Still if any organisation insists on working with Pakistani Artists will be banned by AICWA and a strong action will be taken against them. Nation comes first, we stand with our nation."




This comes a day after T-Series’ delisting latest singles by Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan from its YouTube channel post Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s (MNS) threatening record labels to drop Pakistani singers.



