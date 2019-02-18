English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pulwama Attack: All India Cine Workers Association Bans Pakistani Actors, Artistes from Bollywood
In a notice shared on Twitter on Monday, AICWA said it would ban and take strong action against any organisation that insists on or is found working with Pakistani nationals.
Loading...
As India mourns the death of 40 soldiers killed in the February 14 suicide bombing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on Monday announced a total ban on Pakistani actors and artistes working in Indian film industry.
In a notice shared on Twitter by Asian News International on Monday afternoon, the association said it would ban and take strong action against any organisation that insists on or is found working with Pakistani nationals.
Titled ‘Pakistani Artists Banned in Film Industry’ and signed by AICWA general secretary Ronak Suresh Jain, the notice read, “All India Cine Workers strongly condemns brutal terrorist attack on our soldiers at Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, AICWA stands with nation in confronting such terror and inhumanity.
“We're officially announcing a total ban on Pakistani Actors and Artists working in Film Industry. Still if any organisation insists on working with Pakistani Artists will be banned by AICWA and a strong action will be taken against them. Nation comes first, we stand with our nation."
This comes a day after T-Series’ delisting latest singles by Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan from its YouTube channel post Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s (MNS) threatening record labels to drop Pakistani singers.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
In a notice shared on Twitter by Asian News International on Monday afternoon, the association said it would ban and take strong action against any organisation that insists on or is found working with Pakistani nationals.
Titled ‘Pakistani Artists Banned in Film Industry’ and signed by AICWA general secretary Ronak Suresh Jain, the notice read, “All India Cine Workers strongly condemns brutal terrorist attack on our soldiers at Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, AICWA stands with nation in confronting such terror and inhumanity.
“We're officially announcing a total ban on Pakistani Actors and Artists working in Film Industry. Still if any organisation insists on working with Pakistani Artists will be banned by AICWA and a strong action will be taken against them. Nation comes first, we stand with our nation."
All India Cine Workers Association announce a total ban on Pakistani actors and artists working in the film industry. #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/QpSMUg9r8b— ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2019
This comes a day after T-Series’ delisting latest singles by Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan from its YouTube channel post Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s (MNS) threatening record labels to drop Pakistani singers.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Umbrella Academy Review: Netflix's New Superheroes Struggle Through a Bizarre Upbringing to Save the World
- Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Most Revealing Gown From Designer Thierry Mugler's 98' Collection
- Perks for Oscars 2019 Nominees: Greek Beachfront Escape, Dinner in Mexico, Poop Emoji Plunger
- HP Spectre x360 13 Review: When A Good Windows Convertible Evolves Into a True Great
- After Big B & Salman, Diljit Dosanjh Donates Rs 3 Lakh for Families of CRPF Jawans Killed in Pulwama Attack
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results