Pulwama Attack Fallout: Total Dhamaal and Milan Talkies to Not Release in Pakistan
After the Pulwama terror attack earlier this month, Indian filmmakers have decided against the release of their films in Pakistan.
After the Pulwama terror attack earlier this month, Indian filmmakers decided against the release of their films like Luka Chuppi and Arjun Patiala in Pakistan. Following the pursuit, Ajay Devgn and Tigmanshu Dhulia announced that they will not release their respective films Total Dhamaal and Milan Talkies in the neighbouring country.
"In light of the current situation the team of 'Total Dhamaal' has decided to not release the film in Pakistan," Devgn tweeted.
Likewise, at the trailer launch of Milan Talkies along with the film's cast Ali Fazal, Shraddha Srinath, Ashutosh Rana and Sikandar Kher, Dhulia told media, "It (Milan Talkies) will not be released in Pakistan. There are two reasons for that. First one is that we stand in solidarity with the martyrs' families. The second reason is that piracy of Hindi films takes place from Pakistan so, I feel that we should never release our films in Pakistan for that specific reason."
40 CRPF soldiers were killed and five others critically injured when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle laden with explosives into their bus on Thursday.
The Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack on the convoy of 78 vehicles that was on its way from Jammu to Srinagar.
In the wake of the terror attack, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) announced a total ban on Pakistani actors and artistes working in the Indian film industry.
Talking about the films, directed by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal features an ensemble cast of Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Anil Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The film, a collaboration between Ajay Devgn Films and Fox Star Studios, will release in India on February 22.
Milan Takies featuring Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath in the lead role is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and will release on March 15.
