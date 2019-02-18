English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pulwama Attack: Filmmaker Vignesh Shivn Practises Shooting with Gun, Says 'Ready to Shoot Them All'
Tamil filmmaker Vignesh Shivn posted an Instagram video in which he is seen practicing firing shots at a gun range.
Image: Vignesh Shivn/Instagram
After Pulwama terror attack took place on Thursday, killing 40 CRPF troopers, the nation has been overwhelmed with emotions. In a recent turn of events, young Tamil filmmaker and independent music proponent Vignesh Shivn got the spotlight trained on him. The writer-lyricist-director shared an Instagram video, in which he was seen stoking tension in the matter.
In the video, Vignesh can be seen practicing firing gun at a shooting range. The filmmaker captioned his post as: "Ready to Shoot 'em all. 6 out of 9 on target!! Mood right now is! What is the procedure to join the Army." (sic)
Vignesh is known face in the Tamil film circuit and is currently in a relationship with actress Nayanthara, the queen of Tamil cinema. They fell in love while working on the film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, a 2015 black-comedy that Vignesh wrote and directed.
In the past, he has been associated with projects involving Tamil industry celebrities like Simbu, Dhanush and Anirudh Ravichander, as well as helming independent music videos.
Others from the Indian film fraternity are also expressing concern, in the aftermath of the terror attack that took place in Kashmir. They have, however, taken up measures to allay fears by volunteering to help out the families of the slain CRPF jawans. Actors Salman Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Amitabh Bachchan have pledged monetary donations for the victims’ kin, while Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are urging fans to come forward to help the soldiers' families.
