Pulwama Attack: Lata Mangeshkar to Donate Rs 1 Crore for the Welfare of Indian Soldiers

Shook by the February 14 terror attack that killed at least 40 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar has pledged to donate Rs 1 crore to support the Indian Army in the current time of crisis.According to a report in Zoom , the legendary singer will make the contribution on April 24, the death anniversary of her late father Master Dinanath Mangeshkar. To add to it, Dinanath Mangeshkar Pratisthan—the trust run in his name—will donate Rs. 5 lakh to help in the welfare of the jawans.Much like several other Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Vicky Kaushal, Mangeshkar also took to Twitter on February 15 to express her shock at the terror attack. Slamming the inhuman act, she paid respect to the soldiers who were killed in the incident and expressed solidarity with their grieving families.Talking about her decision to donate money, she told Maharashtra Times, "Many people in the industry always help soldiers who sacrifice their lives for the nation. Even now, people from the industry are helping out. We have also announced something from our end."However, Mangeshkar isn’t the only celeb to have pledged donation to the Indian army. Actor Amitabh Bachchan has donated Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the 50 soldiers, the amount totalling to Rs 2.5 crore. Akshay Kumar had vowed to contribute Rs 5 crore through Union Ministry of Home Affairs’ fundraising initiative Bharat Ke Veer. Others who have come forward to help, include actor Salman Khan, cricketer Virender Sehwag, boxer Vijender Singh, rapper Badshah and singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh.