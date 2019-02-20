English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pulwama Terror Attack: Javed Akhtar Replies to Imran Khan's 'There's No Evidence' Speech
His response comes after PM Imran Khan denied Pakistan's involvement in Thursday’s Pulwama terror attack and demanded evidence from India.
His response comes after PM Imran Khan denied Pakistan's involvement in Thursday’s Pulwama terror attack and demanded evidence from India.
Many Bollywood celebrities are voicing their concern in the matter of terrorism and its sourcing from across the border after last week's Pulwama terror attack. The latest to condemn Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over lack of accountability is lyricist Javed Akhtar.
Akhtar wrote on Twitter, “Imran has thrown a no ball. Every time they ask what makes you think its our doing. After the Mumbai terrorist attack a Pak TV anchor asked me why you are so sure it is Pakistan it can be any country I said fine I will give you 3 you choose one. Brazil, Sweden and Pakistan.”
India has strongly condemned Khan’s speech. Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar seems to stand by Khan's statement. Zafar wrote on his Twitter handle, “Listen with an open heart and mind devoid of ego, bias or hatred. If can’t, listen again after a few days in a moment of peace.#love #peace # #humanity #togetherness above all. PM Imran Khan Address To The Nation.”
In the wake of the attack, all artists from Pakistan stand boycotted from the entertainment industry in India, films stay withdrawn from theatrical release in Pakistan and cross-border events, too, have been cancelled by various cultural luminaries. Akhtar had earlier expressed grave concern in the matter and cancelled his visit to a cultural event organized by Kranchi art council.
Imran has thrown a no ball .Every time they ask what makes you think its our doing . After the mumbai terrorist attack a pak TV anchor asked me why you are so sure it is Pakistan it can be any country I said fine I will give you 3 you choose one .Brazil , Sweden and Pakistan .— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 19, 2019
Listen with an open heart and mind devoid of ego, bias or hatred. If can’t, listen again after a few days in a moment of peace.#love #peace # #humanity #togetherness above all. PM Imran Khan Address To The Nation | Pulwama Attack | 19 Feb 2019 - YouTube https://t.co/wSXu5mNeeM— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 19, 2019
