Pune and Maharashtra Police Join Fans in Making Memes on Jawaani Jaaneman Trailer
'Jawaani Jaaneman' trailer launch has led to social media being flooded with many fresh memes. Check out some of them below.
Still from 'Jawaani Jaaneman'
As is the case in Bollywood, any new trailer opens doors for many hilarious memes. In the recently released trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman, fans found ample opportunities for numerous memes. What is interesting is that the Pune Police joined in as well.
The memes ranged from topics on the new year and parenthood to even jokes about Salman Khan's relationship status. Pune Police's official Twitter handle on the other hand managed to make a meme on road safety.
When someone calls while you're driving! #RoadSafety #DriveSafe #SaifAliKhan #Tabu pic.twitter.com/tXh3mpU3n6
— PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) January 9, 2020
When Salma aunty questions salman Khan for not marrying yet Salman Khan:-#JawaaniJaanemanTrailer pic.twitter.com/ybk2of1so6 — Dessie Aussie ♂️ (@uttampatel) January 9, 2020
#SaifAliKhan #JawaaniJaaneman pic.twitter.com/cydWZAqp0c
— Shalini Shukla (@ShaliniShukla_) January 9, 2020
#JawaaniJaaneman *Social get-together exists Introverts- pic.twitter.com/TVGhaCmk4c — Shalini Shukla (@ShaliniShukla_) January 9, 2020
When you ask,' Main friends ke saath outing pe chali jaaun?'
Foreign Dads- Sure
Indian Dads- pic.twitter.com/Bz1W64nH6N
— Shalini Shukla (@ShaliniShukla_) January 9, 2020
#JawaaniJaanemantrailer #JawaaniJaaneman Kaun kaun party me jaa raha hai? Me: pic.twitter.com/EhMypdIPTv — Santosh Thakur (@iamsanthosh08) January 9, 2020
Pic 1 - What i want to do in Life
Pic 2 - What exactly i am doing #SaifAliKhan #JAWANIJANEMAN #ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/8WktldQcyA
— AarushSRK (@aarush_srk) January 9, 2020
1- Your Crush 2- Her crush 3- Her father 4 - You #JawaaniJaaneman pic.twitter.com/mojDFugEPC — Sejal sksksksks. 🍁 (@falana_dhimkana) January 9, 2020
Jawaani Jaaneman sees Saif Ali Khan in a quirky, playboy avatar despite being middle-aged. His character is rapidly thrust into a father's role when he finds out he has a daughter who he was unaware of. Alongside Saif Ali Khan is Tabu playing role of the mother. The daughter is played by Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F who will be making her Bollywood debut in the film. Actor Kabir Bedi recently took to Twitter to congratulate his granddaughter on her debut film.
The film's cast also includes Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, Kumud Mishra, and Rameet Sandhu. Jawaani Jaaneman is set to hit theaters on January 31.
