Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Pune and Maharashtra Police Join Fans in Making Memes on Jawaani Jaaneman Trailer

'Jawaani Jaaneman' trailer launch has led to social media being flooded with many fresh memes. Check out some of them below.

News18.com

Updated:January 10, 2020, 9:20 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Pune and Maharashtra Police Join Fans in Making Memes on Jawaani Jaaneman Trailer
Still from 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

As is the case in Bollywood, any new trailer opens doors for many hilarious memes. In the recently released trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman, fans found ample opportunities for numerous memes. What is interesting is that the Pune Police joined in as well.

The memes ranged from topics on the new year and parenthood to even jokes about Salman Khan's relationship status. Pune Police's official Twitter handle on the other hand managed to make a meme on road safety.

Jawaani Jaaneman sees Saif Ali Khan in a quirky, playboy avatar despite being middle-aged. His character is rapidly thrust into a father's role when he finds out he has a daughter who he was unaware of. Alongside Saif Ali Khan is Tabu playing role of the mother. The daughter is played by Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F who will be making her Bollywood debut in the film. Actor Kabir Bedi recently took to Twitter to congratulate his granddaughter on her debut film.

The film's cast also includes Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, Kumud Mishra, and Rameet Sandhu. Jawaani Jaaneman is set to hit theaters on January 31.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram