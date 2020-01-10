Pune and Maharashtra Police Join Fans in Making Memes on Jawaani Jaaneman Trailer

As is the case in Bollywood, any new trailer opens doors for many hilarious memes. In the recently released trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman, fans found ample opportunities for numerous memes. What is interesting is that the Pune Police joined in as well.

The memes ranged from topics on the new year and parenthood to even jokes about Salman Khan's relationship status. Pune Police's official Twitter handle on the other hand managed to make a meme on road safety.

When Salma aunty questions salman Khan for not marrying yet Salman Khan:-#JawaaniJaanemanTrailer pic.twitter.com/ybk2of1so6 — Dessie Aussie ♂️ (@uttampatel) January 9, 2020

#JawaaniJaaneman When you ask,' Main friends ke saath outing pe chali jaaun?' Foreign Dads- Sure Indian Dads- pic.twitter.com/Bz1W64nH6N — Shalini Shukla (@ShaliniShukla_) January 9, 2020

Pic 1 - What i want to do in Life Pic 2 - What exactly i am doing #SaifAliKhan #JAWANIJANEMAN #ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/8WktldQcyA — AarushSRK (@aarush_srk) January 9, 2020

1- Your Crush 2- Her crush 3- Her father 4 - You #JawaaniJaaneman pic.twitter.com/mojDFugEPC — Sejal sksksksks. 🍁 (@falana_dhimkana) January 9, 2020

Jawaani Jaaneman sees Saif Ali Khan in a quirky, playboy avatar despite being middle-aged. His character is rapidly thrust into a father's role when he finds out he has a daughter who he was unaware of. Alongside Saif Ali Khan is Tabu playing role of the mother. The daughter is played by Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F who will be making her Bollywood debut in the film. Actor Kabir Bedi recently took to Twitter to congratulate his granddaughter on her debut film.

The film's cast also includes Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, Kumud Mishra, and Rameet Sandhu. Jawaani Jaaneman is set to hit theaters on January 31.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.