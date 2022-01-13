Pune Cop Croons Marathi Version of Puspha's Hit Song Srivalli; See Viral Video

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana are the talk of the town right now, and the reason is their recent superhit film Pusha: the Rise. The cine lovers have responded favourably to the film and its music, especially the Srvalli song.

Saami-saami was the first song to generate the storm. Samantha’s item song came after that. But Srivalli’s charm may now be found in places other than these two tunes. Many people have fallen in love with this melody, and it is currently enthralling everyone.

And just like Bella Ciao, we are going to witness some brilliant renditions of this song in future. Recently, a new Marathi cover of Srivalli was posted on YouTube and it created quite a stir.

Pushpa’s songs, originally made in Telugu, are now available in Malayalam, Hindi, and Tamil. However, the popular song Srivalli has also been rendered in Marathi. Vijay Khandare from Amravati released a rendition of the song a few days ago. His music is being well received by the crowd. Now, another Marathi version of this song has been released. Atish Kharade of the Pune Police Department created this version.

Atish did not just create a fresh version but also made a video featuring himself. The 1-and-half-minute long video shows Atish singing in his uniform, enacting the iconic Srivalli scene from the movie and acing the hook step. The song is getting a good response from netizens.

Coming back to the OST, the song Srivalli was crooned by the star singer Sid Sriram and composed by the Uppenantha composer Devi Sri Prasad. In October 2021, the track was released. It has received over 125 million views in just three months. Chandrabose wrote the lyrics.

