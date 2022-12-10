Pune Girl Aparna Tandale Tops The List Of Creators On Youtube

Aparna Tandale, a young YouTuber from Pune, who is popular as house maid Sheela Didi on YouTube, has topped the list of content creators. Her Short Breaks channel with the character Kamwali Bai is at number one in the list of top creators on YouTube. Aparna Tandale’s Kamwali Bai’s video ‘Barish Mein Bheegna’ has emerged as the number one among the Top 10 Shrots of 2022 on YouTube with 30 crore views.

Aparna Tandale is only 22 years old and at such a young age, she has achieved massive popularity on YouTube as well as on social media.

Aparna Tandale is originally from Hadapsar in Pune. She belongs to a middle-class family. She was fond of acting from a very young age. During her school and college days she used to participate in plays. She did her schooling at Camp Education Girls School in Pune and college from Hujurpaga College and Garware College.

Aparna wanted to become an actress, so she started her career with modeling. Later, she went on to make videos of Kamwali Bai Sheela Didi through the YouTube channel Shorts Break. The channel has more than 3.7 million subscribers. The videos receive a very good response and are currently doing the rounds on YouTube.

Aparna Tandale, who plays the role of Sheela Didi, in Kamwali Bai videos, has created a huge fan base on social media like Instagram and Facebook. The name Aparna Tandale is currently trending all over social media as her every video reaches millions of views.

