Pune Resident Accuses Shatrughan Sinha, Family of Land Forgery, Files Complaint With ED

A Pune resident has filed a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate against actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, his wife Poonam Sinha and their son, accusing them of false ownership of one hectare of land. The complaint against the Sinha family states that the ownership of the land was falsely represented.

The ED sources said that a special investigation team will probe the allegations to ascertain if the case comes under the Money Laundering Act.

Sandeep Dabadhe, in his written complaint against the Sinha family, stated that about one hectare of land registered in the name of his father has been misrepresented by Shatrughan Sinha and his family members. The ED sources claim that the matter is currently under the local police station.

“In the name of my deceased father, about one hectare of land worth crores of rupees was falsely taken under possession by actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha and his family members," Sandeep has claimed.

Despite the property being registered in the name of Sandeep’s father Gorakh Dabadhe, it is claimed by the Sinha family, he said.

The ED’s investigation team has initiated the probe and is working towards ascertaining whether the case comes under the Money Laundering Act.

Neither Shatrughan Sinha nor any of his family members have reacted to the allegations made in the complaints filed with the ED.

