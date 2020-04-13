MOVIES

Puneet Issar Slams Mukesh Khanna for Attacking Sonakshi Sinha, Asks 'Why Should One Condemn Someone So Openly?'

After Mukesh Khanna took a jibe at Sonakshi Sinha for not knowing a Mahabharat related question on KBC, Puneet Issar has come in defence of Sinha.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 13, 2020, 4:55 PM IST
Recently Shaktiman actor Mukesh Khanna had attacked Sonakshi Sinha for not knowing the answer to a question related to Ramayan on Kaun Banega Crorepati. This, however, did not go well with some of his Mahabharat co-stars. Days after Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Krishna in the show asked him to be empathetic, Puneet Issar, who played Duryodhana said that it was wrong of Khanna to have attacked Sonakshi publicly.

Speaking to SpotboyE, Issar said, “Khanna shouldn’t have that. Sonakshi is an AVM student, my kids too went there. If she didn’t know one question of Ramayan in KBC, the world doesn’t end there. Why should one condemn someone so openly? At least I wouldn’t have said what Khanna has said,” he said.

“As you age, you should be graceful. Phal lagte hain toh pedh jhuk jaana chahiye (A fruit-bearing tree should bow down),” he further added.

Nitish Bharadwaj had also told Khanna to be empathetic towards Sonakshi in an interview with Times of India. He said, “Why target Sonakshi alone? There’s always a better way to say the same thing. A balanced, soft and empathetic way; and it is received better too. Seniors seem worthy of respect if they walk the path of empathy.”

Taking a jibe at Sonakshi, Mukesh had said, “I think the re-runs will be useful to many who haven’t watched the show earlier. It will also help people like Sonakshi Sinha who have no knowledge about our mythological sagas. People like her don’t know who did lord Hunuman get Sanjivani for."

