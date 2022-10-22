Puneeth Parva: Yash to Donate Ambulances in Memory of Puneeth Rajkumar

Ardent fans of late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar will get to see their beloved Appu on the big screen for one last time in Gandhada Gudi. The upcoming docudrama is slated for a theatrical release a day before his first death anniversary, on October 28. Ahead of its release, a grand pre-release event, called Puneeth Parva, was held at Bangalore’s Sri Krishna Vihar Palace Grounds on Friday, October 21.

Apart from Puneeth Rajkumar’s family members, the star-studded event marked the presence of a host of South celebrities and prominent political figures. KGF star Yash was also among the several personalities from the film fraternity who graced the pre-release event with his wife, Radhika Pandit. On the occasion of Puneeth Parva, Yash announced donating ambulances to 30 districts across Karnataka in memory of the late Sandalwood actor.

In his speech, the 36-year-old actor shared that the initiative of donating ‘Appu Express’, an ambulance named after Puneeth Rajkumar, which was launched by Prakash Raj in August this year, will be taken forward by him under his NGO, Yashomarga Foundation. While Prakash Raj donated an Appu Express to the CSI Holdsworth Memorial Hospital in Mysore, Yash promised to donate the ambulance to the remaining districts in the state.

Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, was also present at the event. During his speech, the Karnataka CM announced tax exemption for Gandhada Gudi, which left the audience in a frenzy. He also highlighted, “Appu’s posters are everywhere across the state, even in the most remote localities. I have never seen such immense love and affection for anyone before.”



It is no lesser-known fact that Gandhada Gudi was Puneeth Rajkumar’s dream project. The actor announced the docudrama last year and shared that it will highlight Karnataka’s rich natural resources. Alongside Puneeth, Gandhada Gudi will also star wildlife photographer Amoghavarsha JS, who has also directed this docufilm.

