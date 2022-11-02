Puneeth Rajkumar Conferred "Karnataka Ratna Award" Posthumously

The late Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film, Gandhada Gudi, was released on October 28, and it opened to rave reviews from film critics and audiences alike. Following the docu-drama film’s theatrical release, the Karnataka government honoured the late actor with the Karnataka Ratna award on Tuesday, November 1.

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife, received the state’s highest civilian award on her husband’s behalf. Shiva Rajkumar, Appu’s elder brother, also attended the event. With this posthumous honour, Puneeth Rajkumar became now the ninth recipient of the prestigious award. The award was presented by renowned actors Rajnikanth and Junior NTR, along with the Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy.

At the event, the chief minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, said, “This is a Rajyotsava that will be remembered for a long time, and this is the first time that the Karnataka Ratna award is given on the Rajyotsava. It is a matter of pride to give Karnataka Ratna to Appu, we have given Karnataka Ratna to a real Ratna. Rajkumar, who has the most fans, was awarded earlier and now his son Puneeth Rajkumar.”

Owing to the large turnout for the event, Ambedkar Road in Bangalore was closed to traffic for the duration. During the course of the programme, the traffic police issued advisories requesting that commuters take alternate routes.

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29, 2021, at the age of 46, after suffering a cardiac arrest. The news of his untimely death had sent shock waves across the country. The Sandalwood actor first starred in the 1976 film Premada Kanike as an infant. He was only six months old when he was cast in this thriller film, directed by V. Somashekar. After kickstarting his career as a child artist, he received a national award in 1985 for his performance in the film Bettada Hoovu.

