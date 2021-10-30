Puneeth Rajkumar Dead: 1 Fan of the Power Star Dies by Suicide, 2 of Cardiac Arrest

Puneeth Rajkumar‘s sudden demise on Friday, October 29 came as a shock to the entire film fraternity and his legion of followers, who couldn’t suffer the blow of the news. Following his death, a 30-year-old man from Maruru village, Hanur taluk, Chamrajnagar district in Karnataka died of cardiac arrest. The deceased, identified as Muniyappa was a farmer and left behind his wife and two children.

According to the villagers, Muniyappa was a die-hard fan of the power star and watched all his films without fail. He was shocked to know that his favourite star had a heart attack Friday morning. Reports state that he was seen weeping in front of the television watching health updates of the actor. He collapsed citing chest pain as soon as

the actor’s death news came in and was immediately rushed to Ponnachi Primary Health Centre where he was declared brought dead due to a massive heart attack.

Reports further state that Muniyappa was working in Bengaluru for 7 years but returned to his native post lockdown.

Another fan of the superstar died in Shindolli village, Belagavi of a massive heart attack as well. Parashuram Demannanavar was a die-hard fan of the actor and was seen crying uncontrollably before the television. He had a massive heart attack and passed away at 11 pm on Friday night.

It is also being reported that another fan of the actor has died by suicide, and one crushed his palm out of anger in Karnataka. One of the deceased, identified as Rahul Gaadivaddara committed suicide on Friday night after paying respects to Puneeth’s picture at his home. The incident occurred in Athani, Belagavi district in Karnataka. He was shocked by the news of his favourite actor’s death. As per reports, he decorated Puneeth’s photo with flowers before hanging hanged himself at his home.

Another man, identified as Satish (35), an auto-rickshaw driver in Saligrama, Udupi district crushed his palm out of anguish after learning about Puneeth’s death. He is now being treated at the local Primary Healthcare Centre. He hit his hand hard on his auto-rickshaw and started bleeding. He was heard telling that he was paying his respects to Puneeth this way.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

