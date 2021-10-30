Puneeth Rajkumar Dead: 5 Things Only A True Fan of the Power Star Would Know

Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar commanded a massive fan following and respect, not just in his state but in the entire country. Coming from a family of actors, the Power Star had carved a niche for himself and his popularity surpassed that of his brothers Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shiva Rajkumar. The youngest in the family of acting legend Dr Rajkumar and a superstar in Kannada cinema, died aged 46 after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Besides the film fraternity, his fans are yet to come to terms with this news. Here are some unknown facts about the superstar that we have collated:

Born to be a movie star

Back in the 80s, he started his film career with his father, Dr Rajkumar and cemented his position as Sandalwood’s top hero over the years. All of six months old, Puneeth made his first screen appearance alongside Rajkumar. Puneeth’s career as a child artist earned him several Karnataka State Film Awards and a National Award. He featured in 14 films by the time he turned 14. Until 2002, he was on a sabbatical for so long that the spotlight almost forgot him. He made a blockbuster comeback with Appu with the unbridled energy akin to his child prodigy phase.

His love story

The superstar met his wife Ashwini Revanth in an old-school setting, through a mutual friend. They started off as friends and subsequently fell in love and tied the knot on December 1, 1999. They have two daughters, Drithi and Vanditha.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s love for singing

Puneeth, just like his father, is one of very few actors that have excelled in professional singing, too. He sang alone in Appu and sang a duet on “Jothe Jotheyali" from Vamshi. He sang a fast number in Jackie and sang in his brother Shiva’s films Lava Kusha and Mylari.

A prolific dancer

Puneeth Rajkumar didn’t shy away from putting on his dancing shoes. It is said that his favourite song is Mithun Chakraborty’s hit track I Am A Disco Dancer. He also spoke of his admiration towards Pankaj Tripathi and expressed that he wanted to meet him at an event.

Puneeth Rajkumar ‘Appu’

Puneeth Rajkumar was known as the ‘Power Star’ and ‘Yuvarathnaa’. He was also referred to as ‘Appu’ by his fans, colleagues and close ones. The name is from his debut film as an adult Appu.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai condoled the death of Puneeth Rajkumar and announced that full state honours would be accorded during the actor’s funeral. His mortal remains will be put to rest beside the grave of his father, the legendary actor of Kannada cinema Dr Rajkumar in Bengaluru. The order was issued in this regard by senior IAS officer N. Manjunath Prasad, Principle Secretary to the Chief Minister on Friday.

