Puneeth Rajkumar Dead: A Look at the Power Star's Charity, Contribution to Social Causes

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s sudden demise has left a void in the Indian film industry and his fans and the fraternity are yet to come to terms with the news. He was admitted to a hospital in Bangalore after he suffered a cardiac arrest, where he passed away at the age of 46. Apart from being a stellar actor, he also believed in social causes and donated generously to charities and foundations.

Last year, the power star donated Rs 50 lakh to the Chief Minister Relief Fund to help the state fight the pandemic. In 2019, when North Karnataka residents were suffering due to the floods, he donated Rs 5 lakh to the CM Natural Calamity Relief Fund.

A report in the Times of India states that the actor had decided to donate his eyes after his death, just like his late father Dr Rajkumar did. In an old interview with the publication, he had revealed that his remuneration for singing songs not made by his family goes to charities. He also makes regular donations to a couple of Kannada medium schools.

uneeth was the son of matinee idol Rajkumar. He has been a lead actor in 29 films. He appeared in many films as a child actor too. His most notable performances include Vasantha Geetha (1980), Bhagyavantha (1981), Chalisuva Modagalu (1982), Eradu Nakshatragalu (1983), Bhakta Prahaladha, Yarivanu and Bettada Hoovu (1985). He won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his role of Ramu in Bettada Hoovu.

He has been dubbed by media and fans as Powerstar.

